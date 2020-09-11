For all those waiting for the world premiere of the Volkswagen ID.4, here is a new video with camouflaged prototypes, recorded in the Alps, at the Grossglockner Hochalpenstrasse in Austria.

This time the ID.4 is driving with a trailer, which - we guess - must be a significant factor increasing the energy consumption, especially since driving up is already quite demanding. Thankfully, a lot of energy can be recuperated during the downhill.

ID.4 should be able to tow up to 1,900 kg (under 4,200 lbs), which is a lot. With such weight and worsened aerodynamics, it would not surprise us much if the range would be cut by a third, or even in half.

Anyway, the ID.4 copes with a trailer pretty effortlessly, smoothly, and in pleasant silence.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.4 camouflaged prototype

Volkswagen ID.4 brief specs: