Kyburz, the Swiss manufacturer of small electric vehicles, has launched this month its in-house battery recycling facility in Zurich.

The company says that it is able to recycle lithium iron phosphate (LFP) prismatic cells at a rate of 91%, which is more than we thought. It was developed with the support of the Eidgenössische Materialprüfungs- und Forschungsanstalt (Empa) and the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW).

The small-scale process for 4,000 cells per year was shown in the videos. It starts with opening the discharged cells and removing the battery tape. Then a special machine separates the cathode, anode and separator. The last part is to apply chemical processes to extract some valuable electrode materials.

In the future, Kyburz intends to increase the output to 24,000 cells per year, which is an equivalent to roughly 3,000 EVs a year, which would allow it to take care of all EVs that the company makes.

Kyburz adds also that a similar process can be applied to other type of LFP batteries, as well as other chemistries, like NCM or NCA.

So far, Kyburz has delivered more than 22,000 electric vehicles globally for delivery and industrial companies as well as for private individuals.

The most known model is the DXP, used by the Swiss Post.