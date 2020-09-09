Thanks to the partnership between General Motors and Uber, drivers on Uber’s platform in the U.S. and Canada, will be able to get special pricing on the purchase of a new electric vehicle and charging accessories.

The plan is to offer for current eligible drivers:

a discount on the purchase of a new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV like for GM employees - it should lower the price by up to a third, from $37,495 MSRP to less than $27,000.

20% discount (below MSRP) on Bolt EV accessories, including at-home charging equipment

Additionally, the "well-qualified drivers with Uber Diamond-tier status" will be eligible for special financing through a pilot program with GM Financial, starting initially in Los Angeles and Denver.

Besides the lower initial purchase cost and better financing options, EVs offer also lower energy cost per mile and should significantly lower maintenance costs. Only time will tell whether we will now see noticeably higher sales of Bolt, because the Uber deal (initially limited to 1 April 2021).

On the other hand, we were accustomed to high rebates on the Chevrolet Bolt EV anyway, so maybe it's not as big a promotion as one might think at first sight.