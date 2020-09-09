Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems, engaged in the development, manufacture, and sales of electric motors for EVs, announced a new subsidiary in the U.S. - Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America.

It will be based in Berea, Kentucky (at the existing office and manufacturing facilities, owned by Hitachi Automotive Systems) and will develop, manufacture and sell traction motors for the North American market.

The full production is expected to start in 2022, but the Japanese company did not reveal the customers.

"The establishment of this new company will further strengthen Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems' business foundation in the expanding electric vehicle market and respond to growing demand for electric vehicle motors in the USA."

The latest investment is just one of many in the emerging EV industry, which clearly shows where - especially young people - should look for their career opportunities.

Hitachi: example electric motor and inverter for a small electric vehicle: