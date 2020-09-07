Valmet Automotive, known mainly as a contract manufacturer and engineering service provider, has announced that making battery systems is its new cornerstone.

The company expects that within the next few years, the EV battery business will reach or even exceed the vehicle contract manufacturing in terms of sales.

"The growth will focus on the EV Systems business line with its battery system engineering and manufacturing services, but the company strategy emphasizes the importance of e-mobility in all business lines." "For Valmet Automotive, battery systems are the essential growth business, and the company has set a target of becoming a key player both as a contract battery manufacturer and as a Tier 1 system supplier..."

The EV Systems business line, founded in 2018 has expanded to 300 employees in Finland and 50 in Germany.

In Finland, the company has two EV-related sites:

a prototype and small series battery plant at its main car manufacturing site in Uusikaupunki

a high-volume Salo battery pack plant ("currently ramping up production to new record levels"), launched in 2019 in a former Nokia plant

Additionally, the company opened a battery test center in Bad Friedrichshall, Germany, and from 2021 on it intends to produce in Germany an undisclosed all-electric urban vehicle.

"The EV Systems business line also includes engineering of batteries. The engineering team has locations in Finland and Germany. The entire former battery R&D team in Finland is now part of the EV Systems team. In addition, the German battery engineering and testing team has now joined EV Systems."

Valmet Automotive locations in Europe: