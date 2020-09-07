BYD recently delivered a fleet of 33 battery-electric buses (30-foot buses K7 model) to Barbados, an island country in the Caribbean region.

The total fleet will be 35 vehicles, as the remaining two will be delivered by December 2020. We don't know more details, but with a population of 287,025, 35 electric buses must stand for a noticeable share of total buses on the island.

"The buses were specifically designed for the Barbados market and come equipped with wheelchair accessibility, WIFI and USB charger connectors, promising a quiet, comfortable, and emissions-free ride."

For BYD, it's the first EV bus deployment in the Caribbean, but we are pretty sure it won't be the not last, as islands are a perfect application for electrification, especially if they are being able to generate solar electricity.

According to the Barbados National Climate Change Plan, the goal is 100% renewable energy and carbon neutrality by 2030.

BYD is known from electric bus sales not only in the major markets, but also in a variety of smaller places, which confirms the true global capabilities of the Chinese manufacturer.

The U.S. specs of the K7 model show that it's equipped with a 180 kWh battery for up to 137 miles (220 km) of range.