Mercedes-Benz has received an order for over 1,800 all-electric vans from Amazon in Europe. It's not as big an order as in the case of up to 100,000 Rivian EVs, but it's still one of the largest EV orders ever (the biggest Mercedes-Benz ever received).

European Amazon was using a small number of electric vans from various manufacturers over a few years (including Mercedes-Benz) and probably decided to purchase the most suitable ones.

The deal includes:

over 1,200 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter large vans

around 600 Mercedes-Benz eVito medium vans

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter in Amazon fleet in Germany Mercedes-Benz eVito

Because most of the vans were ordered for Germany (800) and the UK (500), we guess that Amazon is simply loading as many EV vans as possible in markets with generous EV incentives. Deliveries will start later this year.

The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter for Amazon will be equipped with a 55 kWh battery (47 kWh available) for a range of up to 168 km (104 miles) and 85 kW/295 Nm electric motor. It has a permissible gross weight of 3,500 kg, payload of 891 kg, and a load capacity of 11 m³. DC fast charging from 10% to 80% SOC takes about 25 minutes.

The smaller Mercedes-Benz eVito is equipped with a 41 kWh battery (35 kWh usable) for 150-184 km (93-114 miles) of range, and the same 85 kW/295 Nm electric motor

