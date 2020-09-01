The slower plug-in electric car sales in China, during the challenging first half of 2020, translated into lower battery sales by CATL, but the company remains profitable.

According to the Chinese media, which extracted data from the latest financial report, CATL noted revenues of over $2.7 billion, including over $1.95 billion for batteries (battery cells we guess), which 20% less than a year ago. The net profits amounted to $281 million (down 7.86%).

CATL H1 2020 results:

Total revenues: 18.83 billion yuan ($2.733 billion), down 7.08% year-over-year

Battery sales: 13.48 billion yuan ($1.956 billion), down 20.2% year-over-year

Net profit: 1.94 billion yuan ($281 million), down 7.86% year-over-year

Comparing the total revenues with profit, we are surprised to see a relatively high 10.3% net margin.

CATL supplies batteries for most of NEVs in China

According to Moneyball, CATL's batteries can be found in 51% of all New Energy Vehicles available in China.

The government data indicates that more than 2,000 NEVs out of over 3,900 total are using CATL battery cells. That's quite an achievement.