Germany is a third European country, after Sweden and Norway, where Polestar has started deliveries of its all-electric Polestar 2 model, with some assist from the Volvo network.

The company recently opened its first Polestar Space in the country in Düsseldorf and plans to add further six in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich by the end of 2020.

Considering that in total there will be 50 Polestar Spaces by the end of the year, seven in Germany represents some 14% or one-seventh of the total. We wonder whether Germany will become also the biggest market for the Polestar brand, as it's the biggest European EV market right now.

According to Polestar, German orders placed now still are expected to be fulfilled by the end of 2020, which suggests that as on now the company is not yet overwhelmed by the demand.

On the other hand, the brand notes "enormous" interest in test drives, which were fully booked within minutes for the first few weeks.

We guess that most of the potential customers are waiting until a test drive to trigger the order.

