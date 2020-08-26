Greene King announced earlier this month that it intends to install electric vehicle charging stations at all suitable sites across its 2,700 managed and tenanted pubs in the UK.

The first charging points (AC) were installed at the Churchill, in Royal Wootton Bassett. Within about 12 months, the company intends to complete the first phase of 900 stations.

To make it possible, Greene King partners with Raw Charging and Drive Energi - two charging specialists. The first one is an official partner of ChargePoint, while Drive Energi is building a DC fast-charging network, using Tritium chargers.

As we understand, the plan is to install some 300 DC chargers also at Greene King network (most likely the basic 50 kW units).

Greene King's move to add charging infrastructure is one of the many significant EV is charging initiatives, which within the next several years should make EV driving very easy.

By having a dense charging network - normal (AC) and fast (DC) - there will not much be to complain about EV-wise on the island country, especially since the range of electric cars is also getting longer.