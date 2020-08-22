This summer, BMW 330e is getting in Europe an estate version - BMW 330e Touring, as well as the all-wheel-drive xDrive options of both Sedan and Touring.

In total, the 2nd model evolution of the 3-Series plug-in hybrid will be sold in four versions:

BMW 330e Sedan (RWD)

BMW 330e xDrive Sedan (AWD)

BMW 330e Touring (RWD)

BMW 330e xDrive Touring (AWD)

The Touring will be equipped with the same 12.0 kWh battery and drive unit so we should not expect any major changes in terms of performance or range:

It should be more spacious inside, especially in terms of trunk capacity:

Let's take a look at the latest photo gallery and footage of this new model:

Gallery: BMW 330e Touring (and 330e xDrive Touring)

BMW 330e Touring specs (provisional figures):

all-electric range of up to 65 km (40 miles) WLTP

12.0 kWh battery (gross) and 10.4 kWh (usable/net)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds

top speed of 220 km/h (137 mph)

rear-wheel drive

system output: 185 kW (215 kW in a XtraBoost mode) and 420 Nm

a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine (135 kW/184 hp), eight-speed Steptronic transmission and electric motor (continuous output of 50 kW/68 hp and a peak output of 83 kW/113 hp)

charging from 0 to 80%: 2.4 h at 3.7 kW (16 A / 230 V)

BMW 330e xDrive Touring specs (provisional figures):