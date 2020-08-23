Tesla Racing Channel on YouTube competes in the hard-tire class with a bunch of nitrous cars. This is no-prep racing at its finest, especially if you're an EV fan.

Tesla's vehicles have a reputation for blowing away gas cars at the drag strip due to their instant torque and potent acceleration. However, when it comes to racing modified gas cars, you never know which will come out ahead.

People who race gas cars have a plethora of options and mods to make their cars perform better at the track. It all comes down to how much time and money you want to pour into the car. These pricey mods can sometimes backfire, and they certainly take a toll on the cars, but there's no doubt they can give you an edge.

With EVs like the Tesla Model S, there are definitely some modifications you can make, but for the most part, we typically see these cars racing in mostly production form. In this case, it's a top-of-the-line Tesla Model S "Raven" with Ludicrous Mode taking on a variety of gas-powered cars with nitrous kits. Some of the cars have other mods as well.

How does the all-wheel-drive all-electric Model S stack up to these loud, exhaust-spewing, souped-up gas guzzlers on a no-prep track? We won't give away all the details, but we will say the Model S makes it into the hard-tire finals to face a nitrous pickup truck, which may seem surprising. However, this truck is like a rocket.

Check out the video to see how it all plays out. Then, leave us a comment below.