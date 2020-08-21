It simply doesn't attract the additional taxes, as the T5 does.

Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 plug-in hybrid is getting an additional entry-level T4 option in the UK, to bump sales up a little bit more in a smart way.

It has slightly less power from the internal combustion engine - 95 kWh instead of 132 kW (probably simply through a software limit) and a sub-£40,000 price tag, which allows it to avoid the £325 Vehicle Excise Duty surcharge.

"This efficiency underpins the XC40 Recharge T4's low day-to-day running costs, while sub-£40,000 on-the-road prices mean it doesn't attract the additional £325 Vehicle Excise Duty payable from years two to six. For business motorists, the low CO2 emissions further attract competitive benefit-in-kind rates for company car tax. A rate of just 12% means a 20% taxpayer would pay as little as £78 a month.

The new powertrain joins the established Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T5 in the XC40 range and is available in R-Design and Inscription equipment grades, with front-wheel drive. Respective on-the-road prices are £39,130 and £39,475."

In terms of battery capacity (8.5 kWh usable and 10.7 kWh total) and all-electric range (up to 27 miles / 43 km WLTP), it's still the same good old XC40 PHEV. Only the acceleration is slower - 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds instead of 7.3 seconds.

First deliveries are scheduled in the UK from October 2020, while in Q1 2021 the first XC40 BEVs will arrive.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid specs:

