The latest video reports from the Tesla Giga Austin (known also as Terafactory) in Texas from Terafactory Texas, recorded on August 20, shows that reclaiming and leveling work progresses quickly.

The construction team is expanding the foundation area (white) and reinforcing it with a GeoPier system. Here is how it works:

It's not yet known how big particular phases of the project will, but for sure those will be big and heavy buildings, as they are envisioned to handle big and heavy EVs - Tesla Cybertruck and Tesla Semi.

The second video is from Jeff Roberts:

Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas - summary:

