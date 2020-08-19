Temperatures in Shanghai, China are high for nearly a month, including above 95°F (35°C), but it does not slow down the construction of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 at all, according to latest reports from Jason Yang.

As we can see in the beautiful footage, recorded on August 13, the work entered stage in which the factory seems really close to being completed. There is no more piles, not many cranes, and not much is needed to finish the walls of some buildings.

Within a few months, everything will be ready, much more quiet and organized. The last straight is to install all the manufacturing equipment for the Model Y for a big year of 2021 in China.

Below we attached also a video from 乌瓦, recorded on August 11, with a cool distant flyover.

The operational part of the site, responsible for Tesla Model 3, is producing the cars at quite a consistent level. In July the output was reportedly 12,571.

For quite some time there's been no other electric car in China that is produced and sold at such a high level.