Fuso (Daimler Trucks’ Japan-based subsidiary) has demonstrated at the “FUSO Future Innovation Lab” event a concept of an autonomous garbage collection truck - eCanter SensorCollect - based on the all-electric Fuso eCanter.

It's not only zero-emission and quiet but also can follow the orders of an operator (through a wireless Human Machine Interface), who is walking alongside the vehicle. At least, in theory, it should make the work more efficient, including cost-efficiency (as there will be no need to employ a driver).

"Fitted with LiDAR, ultrasonic sensors and high-accuracy GPS, the truck can safely perform remotely transmitted commands by detecting people or objects in its vicinity. These commands include following the operator, halting, avoiding obstacles, and stopping immediately if a person or object comes in close proximity to the vehicle. These functionalities are intended to boost the efficiency of garbage collection workers."

According to the Japanese company, currently, more than 160 Fuso eCanter are deployed in service in Japan, Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Portugal, Ireland, the Netherlands and Denmark) and USA.

The standard truck version, equipped with an 82.8 kWh battery, was able to drive up to 100 km (62 miles) on a single charge.

