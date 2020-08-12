The latest sales report for the first half of the year in California reveals also the estimated U.S. car sales and Tesla's market share. It's enough to estimate Tesla's results.

According to the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), some 6,480,506 vehicles were sold in the country in H1 2020, which is 23.5% less than a year ago (8,471,317).

Tesla's market share in California is at 4.2% (33,083 cars), while nationwide it is at 1.4%. Comparing it with the total volume, we can estimate that the total Tesla volume in the U.S. was roughly 90,750 (± up to 3,250: probably within 87,500-94,000). We bet that it's closer to 87,500 if not less.

It would mean that sales outside of California stand at 57,667 (probably within the 54,000-60,900 range). California's share would be then 36.5%.

Compared to H1 2019

A year ago, CNCDA reported Tesla's market share of 1.1%, so the volume was estimated at 92,250 (93,200 using the corrected data from the new report). Again, the real number might be higher or lower by up to 4,250 (within 88,000-96,500).

Assuming that the data is valid, Tesla sales fell in the U.S. by just a few percent (3% nominally or by up to roughly 10% in the worst-case scenario).

Regardless of the precise sales numbers, Tesla remains the major force behind car electrification in the U.S.

Globally, Tesla delivered 179,387 cars in the first half of 2020, probably around 40,000 in Europe (including over 33,000 Model 3) and probably around 50,000 in China (including 47,565 Model 3).