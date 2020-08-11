Tesla’s Cybertruck and Rivian’s R1T are the two hot all-electric pickup tickets expected to arrive in the near future. Both have their fans and detractors, but in the end choosing one over the other may come down to which becomes available first.

The Cybertruck from Tesla is still expected to debut as planned, after the manufacturer (unsurprisingly) announced it was prioritizing it over the Roadster and other future projects. So it’s launch is planned for late 2021, although only the mid-range dual-motor model will be launched; both the tri-motor top of the range model, as well as the single-motor entry level model will arrive at least a year later.

Rivian says it will begin deliveries of the R1T pickup in June of 2021, and it hopes to beat both Tesla and Nikola Motor to market. The latter wants to start building the Badger pickup in the United States in 2022, which will be available both as a BEV (battery electric vehicle) and an FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle); only the BEV variant will go on sale Stateside.

If you want all the details on the upcoming electric pickup wars, then check out this lengthy podcast put out by TFLnow. Be warned, though, that it's over an hour long.