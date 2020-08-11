We already saw BMW Group's general plug-in car sales in the second quarter of 2020, but with the more detailed numbers that emerged recently, we can now see how the particular branches cope.

There are three categories of BMW plug-ins: BMW i (currently represented only by the i3, as i8 was retired in H1 2020), BMW e plug-in hybrids, and MINI Electric plug-ins (one PHEV and one BEV).

As it turns out, during the first half of 2020, BMW actually increased sales of its BMW e plug-in hybrids (by 39.3% to 42,731) and they are responsible for the majority of the overall volume (61,652 and up 3.4%), while the BMW i (mostly i3 with the retired low-volume i8) was down by half year-over-year.

Sales of the MINI Electric category were stable, which means that the all-electric MINI Cooper SE was replacing the decrease of MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid.

Anyway, about 7.2% of MINI sales were plug-ins and the share is growing.

The true increase of BMW plug-ins is ahead of us, as there will be many more plug-in hybrids (some with fairly decent EV range) and all-new all-electric models.

It should not take long before plug-in sales will take between 10 and 20% of BMW/MINI total result.