According to the latest report from the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, about 50% of all plug-ins sold since 2010 by the end of 2019 in the U.S. were mid-size.

That's not strange, taking into consideration how popular the Tesla Model 3 is - 48% of volume, according to IEVs estimations.

The compact and large car categories accounted for respectively 16% and 12%, while the big and small SUVs were far behind with 9% and 2% respectively.

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-In Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010 – 2019, June 2020.

The short report notes that plug-ins are available in all size classes, although of course, not all classes have an equally compelling offer yet. The surge of the Model 3 clearly distorted the usual distribution of sales between the size classes.

We guess that the next couple of years will bring big changes in the crossover/SUV segment and then also the pickup truck category (still without any contender).