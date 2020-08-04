The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is the hot new EV to try to beat in a drag race, although you need quite a special ICE car to even attempt to challenge it. And they don’t get more special than the Porsche 918 Spyder hypercar, which not only has a screaming naturally aspirated V8, but also additional shove provided by electric motors.

On paper, the 918 has a claimed naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 2.6 seconds and it reaches 200 km/h (124 mph) in 7 seconds. It has a combined power output of 874 horsepower and 1,280 Nm (944 pound-feet) of torque and it tops out at 345 km/h (214 mph) - it’s worth noting, though, that in independent tests, the 918 was clocked as being able to accelerate even faster than what the manufacturer claims.

The Taycan Turbo S is no less impressive when it comes to shooting off the line - it sprints to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a claimed 2.8 seconds, and 200 km/h (124 mph) comes up 9.8 seconds after setting off. In terms of top speed, the 918 wins again, since the Taycan Turbo S can’t exceed 260 km/h (161 mph).

So you would expect there to be no contest between the 918 and the Taycan Turbo S and this video by 888MF gives an accurate representation of just how much faster the former is. It clearly out-accelerates the quickest Taycan, but what about if it was raced against the quickest EV currently made, the Tesla Model S P100D Raven whose initial acceleration numbers are much closer to the 918’s?