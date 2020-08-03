Initial work at the Tesla Giga Austin in Texas, progresses at a high pace, as the company is leveling the ground and draining ponds.

It's not yet building the plant, but we assume it will start the foundation within weeks. Since new videos from the site appear daily, we should not miss it.

The factory has to be built from the ground up in about a year or so to be able to start production of the Semi and Cybertruck before the end of 2021.

Here are a few more of the latest videos:

Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas - summary:

