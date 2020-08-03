NIO, the Chinese premium EV manufacturer, has achieved another strong result in July, as sales increased by 322% year-over-year to 3,533, which is the second-best month ever.

Of course, the 2019 base was low to compare with, but it seems that the company maintains momentum this Summer, despite 5-days off at the plant due to preparations for the new EC6 model and "other flood-related supply chain challenges".

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 2,610 (up 288% year-over-year)

(up 288% year-over-year) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 923 (up 463% year-over-year)

(up 463% year-over-year) Total: 3,533 - (up 322% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – July 2020

So far this year NIO sold:

ES6: 14,321

ES8: 3,381

Total: 17,702 (up 111% year-over-year)

Cumulative sales reached 49,615.

According to NIO, the monthly order growth is a record high, thanks to "a stronger demand of the ES8 and ES6", combined with increasing orders of the upcoming model EC6, scheduled for first deliveries in September.