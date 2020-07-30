Cadillac, in its new press release recalls that within seven days, on August 6, 2020, will unveil its first all-electric model, the Cadillac Lyriq.

This new electric, luxury, midsize crossover, built on GM’s next-generation battery electric architecture (Ultium) might be a turning point in the brand's history.

Mark the date:

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 7 p.m. ET

Virtual reveal of the Cadillac LYRIQ, which will be broadcast on Cadillac’s media site

Following the reveal, GM leadership and the team behind the Cadillac LYRIQ will host a live Q&A. A question submission link will be available during the reveal.

Until then, Cadillac shows us a few teasers for a glimpse of the final model:

"Inspired by craftsmanship and driven by innovation, Cadillac LYRIQ represents the first in an upcoming portfolio of battery-electric luxury vehicles from Cadillac."

The Cadillac Lyriq is just the first out of multiple all-electric models that is coming in the next couple of years. One of the next ones reportedly will be named Cadillac Symboliq.

