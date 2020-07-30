"Cadillac LYRIQ: The Journey Continues Aug. 6"
Cadillac, in its new press release recalls that within seven days, on August 6, 2020, will unveil its first all-electric model, the Cadillac Lyriq.
This new electric, luxury, midsize crossover, built on GM’s next-generation battery electric architecture (Ultium) might be a turning point in the brand's history.
Mark the date:
- Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 7 p.m. ET
Virtual reveal of the Cadillac LYRIQ, which will be broadcast on Cadillac’s media site
Following the reveal, GM leadership and the team behind the Cadillac LYRIQ will host a live Q&A. A question submission link will be available during the reveal.
Until then, Cadillac shows us a few teasers for a glimpse of the final model:
"Inspired by craftsmanship and driven by innovation, Cadillac LYRIQ represents the first in an upcoming portfolio of battery-electric luxury vehicles from Cadillac."
The Cadillac Lyriq is just the first out of multiple all-electric models that is coming in the next couple of years. One of the next ones reportedly will be named Cadillac Symboliq.
Gallery: Cadillac Lyriq Teaser Screenshots
The journey began back in 2019, when Cadillac announced it would spearhead General Motors’ shift to an all-electric future and released the first images of a crossover built on GM’s next-generation battery electric architecture.
The story continued earlier this year with the announcement of GM’s new Ultium batteries, proof that Cadillac’s all-electric future is bright. With Ultium at its core, Cadillac will deliver a full portfolio of luxury electric vehicles.
Until then, explore the photo gallery to see Cadillac’s journey to date and for a glimpse at Cadillac’s first all-electric crossover.