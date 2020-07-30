We're officially jealous. Perhaps not because we want to tow a camper around with a Tesla Model X and deal with way too many charging stops, but because the scenery and overall experience seem well worth it. Plus, they get to travel around the area without the camper in some cases. Losing that extra weight and hassle has got to feel nice.

Our All Electric Family friends recently shared details about charging times and efficiency on their 600-mile road trip from their home in Lincoln, Nebraska to Black Hills, South Dakota. It took six charging stops over two days. Keep in mind, this was only one way. The entire trip was well over 1,200 miles with all the excursions. The end of this video talks about the trip back home.

Some commenters said this was not something they'd ever want to deal with, while others said they like the slow travel, the stops, taking it all in, etc. We didn't have an opinion until we watched the follow-up video above. Now, we wish we had the opportunity to tag along.

The family takes us with them on various day trips to Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse, Badlands National Park, and on scenic, twisty mountain drives through tunnels. The wilderness and the drone footage is breathtaking. Near the end of the video, All Electric Family meets our own Kyle Conner, who's on a Model 3 road trip of his own right now. We'll have video and details of that meetup on our channel upon Conner's return.

Check out the video, follow All Electric Family, and share your EV road trip experiences with us in the comment section below.