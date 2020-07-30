Reviewers are just getting their hands on the Volkswagen ID.3, but since the market is craving crossovers, many will wait until the high-riding ID.4 is officially revealed. It’s set to be unveiled in its finished production spec towards the end of 2020, but we can get an idea of what it looks like via videos like these.

Shot in Germany, they show the ID.4 prototype under very light camouflage that leaves nothing to the imagination. Sadly, we aren’t given a peek of the interior, however, we don’t expect it to differ too much compared to the ID.3’s.

If you don’t like the look of the ID.4, then you can have its sister model, the Skoda Enyaq, which rides on the same platform and has very similar specs. There’s also a chance the Skoda might be a bit cheaper too.

The ID.4 will have a WLTP range of up to around 500 km with the biggest battery pack available, it will charge at up to 150 kW and it will be available with several power outputs. Most models will be rear-wheel drive, but the performance-oriented GTX variant will come with all-wheel drive.