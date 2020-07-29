Bulls turning against Tesla? Say what? That's precisely what we see in this video here, although these are real bulls, not those stock bulls. Let's call this episode of Sentry Mode footage "When bulls attack."

Tesla Sentry Mode captures all sorts of odd events and this bull attack is a perfect example of precisely that. Typically, Sentry Mode is catching people doing bad things to Teslas, like keying them, unplugging the cars from chargers and so on, but this video shows us that animals like to mess around with parked Teslas too.

It seems Teslas draw unwanted attention just about wherever they go. The cars are never safe from harm, not even in the Swedish countryside where vandals are a rare sight and vandalism doesn't often occur.

Leave it to the cows to step in then. Luckily, the damage was very minimal, with just a small micro scratch reported. It could've been much worse though. Just imagine if all those bulls really turned on the Tesla.

The video uploader provides us with some background and additional details on what actually occurred:

While parked in the Swedish countryside during early morning a herd of cows and a bull was attacking, getting afraid and maybe admire my Tesla Model 3. The cows slipped out of their pasture and came to look at the car. Guess on my surprise when I was watching the sentry mode events later that day. A small micro scratch was made to the car in the back when the bull run his head into the car. The cattle were also leaving some souvenirs on my property that was removed by the farmer later that day.

This is surely something you don't see every day, but with Tesla's cameras always active, who knows what we'll see next.