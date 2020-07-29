The Tesla Cybertruck is going to be an incredibly capable vehicle for on and off-road purposes, but will its range be a limiting factor when it comes to extended off-road trips?

Not so according to our friend and Cybertruck expert, the Cybertruck Truck Guy. In his latest video, he "crushed" the idea that the Cybertruck won't be as capable an off-roader as gas trucks, because it needs to be recharged. Since there aren't any Superchargers available out in the middle of nowhere, the Cybertruck guy explains why he's not concerned.

One of the reasons I personally like watching the CyberTruck Truck Guys videos is because he's a real truck enthusiast and knows a lot about off-roading because he does it.

First, to help support his argument he points to two YouTube videos in which Tesla owners demonstrate how they can charge their Teslas with generators. He mentions those because having the ability to charge the Cybertruck with a portable generator is an important component of his argument.

He then displays a spreadsheet where he compares the payload of the Cybertruck to other capable off-road adventure vehicles like the Toyota Tundra, Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Renegade, Ford Raptor, and the 2021 Ford Bronco.

The Cybertruck's huge payload advantage over all the vehicles is central to his argument. That's because he bases it on the Cybertruck's ability to carry a portable generator along with as much propane needed to recharge the vehicle in remote locations, and that's in addition to the gear needed for the excursion. He does the math on the cost of the generator and propane as well as how much time would be needed to recharge for the number of miles a typical off-road excursion may take you.

So check out the video and let us know if Cybertruck guy makes a good argument for smashing the range criticism he says the Cybertruck is unfairly getting. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.