Tesla recently installed its 2,000 DC fast-charging station and thanks to quarterly financial reports, we can take a look at how the expansion of the charging infrastructure progresses.

The growth seems to be quite linear, without any groundbreaking changes. As of the end of Q2 2020 there were:

2,035 stations - 28.2% more than a year ago)

- than a year ago) 18,100 individual connectors (stalls) - 30.4% more than a year ago

Over the quarter, Tesla added 118 new stations with 1,093 stalls.

Number of Tesla Superchargers (globally) - Q2 2020

Most Supercharging stations are installed in North America (about 1,000), followed by Europe (over 500) and Asia (over 400).

The average number of stalls per station is currently 8.9 (up 1.7% year-over-year and 14% more compared to Q1 2018).

Tesla is clearly increasing the average number of stalls per station, but since there are still plenty of new smaller stations, the average is quite steady.

The biggest stations installed have 40-50 stalls, but there are less than 10 such stations globally.

The top V3 Tesla Superchargers can provide up to 250 kW of power, but most of them are 150 kW V2 (compared to 120 kW originally).