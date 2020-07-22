Onto (formerly Evezy), the British electric vehicle subscription service founded in 2017, has just received the first batch of new Renault ZOE.

The company ordered 1,100 ZOE, which is the biggest single order for ZOE in the UK, to offer the cars for a flat monthly fee (from £339 - €372/$429), including insurance, maintenance, servicing and public charging (there is an RFID card in the car’s glove box to use the Polar Network charging infrastructure).

Since there is no deposit required and no long term commitment (the subscription term is only one month), it could be quite a popular service and for some drivers, kind of test of living with an EV before purchasing their own.

Onto offers two ZOE versions:

Iconic R135 Z.E. 50

sporty GT Line R135 Z.E. 50

Both come with 50 kW DC fast charging option, 52 kWh battery, WLTP range of 245 miles (394 km) and R135 electric motor (100 kW).

"Standard features on the Iconic include climate control, inductive smart phone charging, 100 percent recycled seat upholstery, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with lane departure warning, lane keep assist and traffic sign recognition, and rear parking sensors. The GT Line adds the 9.3-inch EASY LINK screen, front parking sensors with rear parking camera, synthetic leather and recycled cloth upholstery, blind spot warning and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. In addition, both the Iconic R135 Z.E. 50 and GT Line R135 Z.E.50 come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto."

The company was launched in 2017 with a fleet of 180 ZOE, which means that soon the fleet will be 1,280.

Gallery: Onto takes delivery of the Renault ZOE