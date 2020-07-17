Ford passenger car sales in Europe were significantly affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in Q2 - no surprise here - as deliveries decreased by 56% year-over-year to 109,129. However, there is positive news on the plug-in front.

The new Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) was responsible for 51.1% of total Kuga sales during the second quarter. Sincethe total volume was 13,080, we assume that 6,684 were plug-in hybrids, which is really not bad.

The Kuga PHEV share out of the total Ford volume was over 6.1%, which is also a surprisingly positive result. Together with other models, in the near future Ford might be above 10%.

Hopefully, the Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S. will also sell well, especially since its main competitor - Toyota RAV4 Prime - initially will not be available in volume.

The other Ford PHEVs in Europe are:

With Mach-E, a new BEV based on VW's MEB platform, Transit Electric and other models, the future of Ford in Europe finally starts looking electrifying.