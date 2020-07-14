Discover the Battista by Automobili Pininfarina, one of the world’s most powerful hyper-EVs in the next episode of a new series of Mahindra Blueprints.

Presenter Nicki Shields is joined by Autosport’s Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge and Mahindra’s development driver Nick Heidfeld to delve into how Battista will make a giant leap in pure-electric performance.

Tune into this episode to learn more about Automobili Pininfarina’s 1900bhp car, how it developed the concept, and when the car is expected to go into production.