Additional production of Kona Electric in Europe helps to match high demand.
High demand and strengthened supplies in Europe allowed Hyundai to sell a near-record number of plug-in electric cars. For Kona Electric in particular, it was a record month.
In June 2020, the South Korean manufacturer sold some 8,545 plug-in cars, which is 38% more than a year ago.
Because the overall Hyundai sales have decreased by 3.8% year-over-year to 149,207, the plug-in share out of the overall volume improved to 5.7%. So far this year, Hyundai sold over 39,000 plug-in electric cars.
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – June 2020
Sales by powertrain type:
- BEVs: 7,527 (up 56%)
- PHEVs: 1,018 (down 26%)
- Total plug-ins: 8,545 (up 38%)
- FCVs: 548 (down 1.4%)
Model results
The Kona Electric remains the dominant model in the lineup:
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 6,364 and 26,622 YTD
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 1,163 and 8,181 YTD
- Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In – 1,018 and 4,429 YTD
- Total: 8,545 and 39,232 YTD
The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 548 sales (3,292 YTD), mostly in South Korea (317 and 2,612 YTD).