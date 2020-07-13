Additional production of Kona Electric in Europe helps to match high demand.

High demand and strengthened supplies in Europe allowed Hyundai to sell a near-record number of plug-in electric cars. For Kona Electric in particular, it was a record month.

In June 2020, the South Korean manufacturer sold some 8,545 plug-in cars, which is 38% more than a year ago.

Because the overall Hyundai sales have decreased by 3.8% year-over-year to 149,207, the plug-in share out of the overall volume improved to 5.7%. So far this year, Hyundai sold over 39,000 plug-in electric cars.

New Hyundai plug-ins

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – June 2020

external_image

Sales by powertrain type:

  • BEVs: 7,527 (up 56%)
  • PHEVs: 1,018 (down 26%)
  • Total plug-ins: 8,545 (up 38%)
  • FCVs: 548 (down 1.4%)
external_image

Model results

The Kona Electric remains the dominant model in the lineup:

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 548 sales (3,292 YTD), mostly in South Korea (317 and 2,612 YTD).

external_image