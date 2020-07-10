Do you think it would be a good idea for Ford to sell a spruced up, more luxurious version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E with a Lincoln badge on it? Even if you don’t think it’s a good idea, here’s the rendering of what a Lincoln Mach-E could look like if Ford gave such a project the go-ahead.

Conjured up by Kleber Silva, it’s just the Ford Mach-E with current Lincoln fascias grafted on, Lincoln wheels, the unusual door handles from the Continental (that are part of the lower window trim) and Lincoln badges. Now if Lincoln gave the Mach-E a makeover, it wouldn’t really look like this, as it would change the vehicle even more.

Even so, there definitely would be a market for a Lincoln Mark E as it could be pitched as a rival to the Audi e-tron Sportback or the Mercedes-Benz EQC. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is still a real rival to those cars, but without the posh badge, it doesn’t feel as substantial a contender in the segment.

You may also remember that Ford was working with Rivian to develop a Lincoln-badged vehicle, but the deal fell through due to the global pandemic situation. However, Lincoln is still said to be developing its own EV, with Rivian’s help, although it may or may not be based on the former’s skateboard platform.