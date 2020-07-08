Hopefully, soon it will get another battery upgrade for significantly higher range.
Continuing the review of the efficiency and EV range of all plug-ing models in the U.S., let's take a look at the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S560e Sedan, introduced quite some time ago.
The 2nd model evolution of the PHEV version of the Mercedes-Benz's flagship iss equipped with 13.5 kWh, which is enough for 18 miles (29.0 km) of all-electric EPA range. That's 50% more than a few years ago, but still kind of low for commuting.
The energy efficiency in EV mode is 64 MPGe - 527 Wh/mi (328 Wh/km).
Once the battery is depleted, the combined efficiency is 10% above conventional types - interestingly, it was higher in the 2017 model year version.
In the future, the range of the S-Class PHEV will be increased to 100 km (62 miles) WLTP, which should be up to around 80 km (50 miles) EPA.
2020 Mercedes-Benz S560e Sedan EPA rating:
- all-electric range of 18 miles (29.0 km)
- total range of 510 miles (820 km)
- energy consumption (including charging losses):
- EV mode: 64 MPGe - 527 Wh/mi (328 Wh/km)
- Hybrid mode: 23 MPG
The price of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S560e Sedan is $109,750, which after including the expected destination fee of $995, and deducting $6,462 of the federal tax credit, is effectively $104,283.
2020 Mercedes-Benz S560e Sedan specs:
- Range (all-electric)
EPA: 18 miles (29.0 km) and 510 miles (820 km) total
- 13.5 kWh battery
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.9 seconds
- top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)
- rear-wheel drive
- peak system output of 469 hp and 700 Nm of torque
- 362 hp 3.0L V6 biturbo + 90 kW electric motor and 9-speed transmission
- AC charging (on-board): 7.2 kW charger