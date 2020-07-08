Continuing the review of the efficiency and EV range of all plug-ing models in the U.S., let's take a look at the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S560e Sedan, introduced quite some time ago.

The 2nd model evolution of the PHEV version of the Mercedes-Benz's flagship iss equipped with 13.5 kWh, which is enough for 18 miles (29.0 km) of all-electric EPA range. That's 50% more than a few years ago, but still kind of low for commuting.

The energy efficiency in EV mode is 64 MPGe - 527 Wh/mi (328 Wh/km).

Once the battery is depleted, the combined efficiency is 10% above conventional types - interestingly, it was higher in the 2017 model year version.

In the future, the range of the S-Class PHEV will be increased to 100 km (62 miles) WLTP, which should be up to around 80 km (50 miles) EPA.

2020 Mercedes-Benz S560e Sedan EPA rating:

all-electric range of 18 miles (29.0 km)

total range of 510 miles (820 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): EV mode: 64 MPGe - 527 Wh/mi (328 Wh/km) Hybrid mode: 23 MPG



The price of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S560e Sedan is $109,750, which after including the expected destination fee of $995, and deducting $6,462 of the federal tax credit, is effectively $104,283.

2020 Mercedes-Benz S560e Sedan specs: