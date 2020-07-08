Oslo, Norway's capital, is now reportedly the world leader in terms of electric vehicles per capita (along with the country's second-largest city, Bergen). This comes as no surprise since Norway leads the way in EV adoption, and its capital has set itself a very ambitious target to be near-zero emissions by 2030.

According to a local report quoted by TheDriven, as many as 60 percent of all cars purchased in Oslo in the first quarter of 2020 were fully electric or electrified. Another 16 percent were plug-in hybrids, while gasoline- and diesel-burning cars hovered around 15 percent.

Currently, around 18 percent of all passenger cars operating in the city are fully electric, 9 percent are plug-in hybrids and 5 percent are regular hybrids. And this shift isn’t only in the passenger car segment; electric vans have also gone up in popularity too, with 23 percent of all new vans bought in Q1 2020 being fully electric.

So unlike many countries in Europe (or the rest of the continent) that have self-imposed emissions targets they want to reach in the coming years, it looks like Norway is actually well on its way to achieving its own. And while in other cities in Europe, a reduction of 95 percent in the total emissions from vehicles in the next 10 years seems far fetched, Oslo might just make it.