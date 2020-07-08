During the first-half of 2020, highly affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, Mercedes-Benz car sales decreased by 20.9% year-over-year to 945,190.

We don't know exactly how many plug-ins were sold, but the German manufacturer said that in Europe, specifically, its plug-in hybrid car sales "more than quadrupled." The perspectives for the second half of the year are also strong:

“In Europe, deliveries of our plug-in hybrids have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year compared with the previous year period. The current number of xEV orders received by Mercedes-Benz Cars is also a positive sign for the second half of the year: in the next six months, we anticipate a significant sales effect from our ongoing electric offensive.”

The smart brand does not cope well after the switch to all-electric cars, as only 10,101 units were sold (both fortwo and forfour), which is down 83.3% year-over-year.

"With the smart brand, the switch to a purely battery-electric drive had a significant impact on previous year comparison in sales: worldwide, 10,101 two-door and four-door urban microcars were handed over to customers since the beginning of the year (-83.3%)."

The third branch, Mercedes-Benz Vans, is gradually introducing electric models. The latest are the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter and Mercedes-Benz EQV.

Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans said:

“We are continuing to push ahead with the electrification of our products. In the second quarter, the eSprinter and the EQV became available for order and will trigger additional demand.”

Detailed results: