As the electrification progresses, Renault has decided to launch a new subsidiary entirely dedicated to helping professionals find charging solutions for their fleets.

The new company is called Elexent and will operate across Europe in partnership with multiple other partners:

Schneider Electric and Alfen among charging stations suppliers

Snef for installations

Izivia for service

Once the fleet starts switching to all-electric or plug-in hybrid cars, Elexent intends to provide the right solution for the need.

"Our purpose is to help companies establish or expand their electric vehicle fleets by providing ready-to-use charging solutions. We help our clients create optimized energy strategies by designing the best charging infrastructure to meet their needs, supervising installation and implementation, and overseeing operations and maintenance."

We guess that soon, all the major manufacturers will have to offer a comprehensive solution, as the topic of infrastructure might be too complex in many cases to figure it out without professional help.

The Renault Group boasts that it already manages more than 4,000 charging points at its own sites, and its partners were engaged in 20,000 charging stations.