BMW Group has noted a significant 25.3% year-over-year decrease in vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2020 (23.2% in the case of BMW brand and 38.2% in the case of MINI brand), although plug-in car sales were not affected that much.

The total plug-in car sales (globally) amounted to 31,095, which is 4.9% less than a year ago or 6.4% of the total volume of BMW and MINI cars.

BMW and MINI plug-in car sales worldwide – Q2 2020

The small decrease during the COVID-19-related lockdown is not a bad result, especially since the company soon will start its all-electric car offensive with the BMW iX3, followed by BMW i4 and BMW iNEXT next year.

BMW notes also that the upcoming stronger incentivization of electrified vehicles in Germany will also help to sell more plug-ins.

During the first six months of 2020, BMW sold 61,652 plug-in cars, which is 3.4% more than a year ago, thanks to decent Q1.

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales said:

“We are following the development of global demand very closely and continue to plan for various scenarios so we can respond quickly as regions around the globe recover from the coronavirus pandemic at different speeds. We are seeing a positive development in China, where our second-quarter sales were once again higher than in the previous year,” underlined Nota. “Demand for our electrified vehicles also outperformed the market trend in the first half of the year. Our wide range of plug-in hybrid models and the new fully-electric MINI are in high demand among our customers,”.

Details: