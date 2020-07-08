June was the second best month ever with nearly 14,000 new plug-in car registrations.

While the overall passenger car sales in the UK decreased in June by almost 35% year-over-year to 145,377, the plug-in segment is doing surprisingly well.

Some 13,829 new plug-ins were registered in June, which is 192% more than a year ago! Only once did we see a higher result. Moreover, the market share remains exceptionally high this year - 9.5%!

It seems that the plug-in segment will be untouched by the post-coronavirus slowdown, as first there were plenty of orders waiting for fulfillment and consumers seems to be happy with the current set of incentives (from April 2020).

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – June 2020

  • BEVs: 8,903 (up 262% year-over-year) at market share of 6.1%
  • PHEVs: 4,926 (up 117% year-over-year) at market share of 3.4%
  • Total: 13,829 (up 192% year-over-year) at market share of 9.5%
Sales YTD:

  • BEVs: 30,957
  • PHEVs: 19,508
  • Total: 50,465 (up 86% year-over-year) at market share of 7.7%
More details, including also other types:

Top models

After two first places (in April and May), Tesla Model 3 was the 9th most popular model in June with 2,517 new registrations.

We guess that it's still the top-selling BEV model in the country, although the limited ranking does not allow us to extract plug-in sales data for other models (for example, how many Vauxhall Corsa-e out of the #1 Vauxhall Corsa).

