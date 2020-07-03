BMW Group (BMW and MINI), like most of the other automotive manufacturers, was highly affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in the U.S., and Q2 sales of BMW decreased by 39% year-over-year to 50,957. For MINI, it was down 41.5% to 5,288.

The German company stopped reporting results for plug-in models some time ago, so we can't say how much the plug-ins were affected, besides the two stand-alone models: the i3 and retiring i8.

Unfortunately, the results are very weak for the i3, which with more than 42,000 sales cumulatively is still one of the most popular EVs in the country:

i3: 188 ( down 85% year-over-year) and 252 YTD

( year-over-year) and 252 YTD i8: 49 (down 91% year-over-year) and 115 YTD

BMW i3 sales in the U.S. - Q2 2020

BMW i8 production has come to an end, so the low sales numbers of this special high-end sporty model are totally understandable, although in the case of i3, things may have something to do with its fading demand (regardless of the COVID-19).

The positive news is that BMW offers several plug-in hybrid models: 3-Series, 5-Series, 7-Series, and most recently the new X3 and the 2nd model evolution of X5 PHEV.

Everything would be great if the company would also launch the all-electric BMW iX3 in the U.S., but at least initially, they will not.

Detailed BMW sales results in Q2