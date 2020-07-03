Wham Baam Teslacam is clearly getting many Tesla dashcam video submissions. This makes sense since Tesla vehicles across the globe are recording footage with Autopilot cameras, not only for the standard TeslaCam built-in dashcam feature, but also for the Sentry Mode multi-camera security system.

This latest episode, much like the others, has a nice variety of contributions. We appreciate that all the videos are relatively short, and there's no annoying talking. However, you do get to see who submitted the video, as well as the related stories via the text on the screen.

Perhaps the most interesting TeslaCam feature in the video above shows a white Toyota Highlander clipping another car at an intersection and then proceeding to roll over a few times and bounce around like a basketball. Surprisingly, much like a cat, it still ends up on its "feet." We sure hope everyone was ok.

Another video was reportedly used as evidence in a police investigation. If you've ever had to deal with a hit-and-run accident, or any accident where it's hard to prove fault, footage like this could come in very handy for the authorities and the insurance companies.

As we just shared, our friends from the Trail Less Traveled YouTube channel had their brand-new Tesla Model X backed into by another car. The other driver sped away. Fortunately, TeslaCam footage was used to identify the driver and assure that their insurance paid the bill. If you don't own a Tesla, go out and get yourself an aftermarket dashcam if possible.