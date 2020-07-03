Audi reports that its sales during the second quarter of 2020 have declined in the U.S. by 35% to 34,843. That's mostly due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The all-electric Audi e-tron followed the general trend, it seems, as sales also decreased - by 37% to 1,161.

The all-electric Audi was responsible for 3.3% of the overall brand sales. The company will soon also offer the e-tron Sportback version, and by the way, also sells two plug-in hybrids (the A8 and Q5), but does not report sales results for them.

Audi e-tron sales in U.S. - Q2 2020

Cumulatively, Audi sold 2,872 e-tron SUVs this year and 8,241 total since the car came to market. The numbers are small for the EV segment and well below internal combustion SUV models in Audi's lineup.

For comparison, just in small Norway, Audi sold over 5,600 e-tron this year. We guess that the main supply of the e-tron is directed to Europe to comply with emission requirements. In addition, there seems to be a lack of customer demand - it's possible they're choosing the Tesla Model X or Tesla Model Y instead.

Detailed results: