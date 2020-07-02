Tesla has positively surprised most of us with a very high sales and production results for the second quarter of 2020, significantly affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The company was able to not only benefit from a high number of cars in transit at the end of Q1, but also its Chinese Gigafactory. On top of that, Tesla quickly resumed and ramped-up production at the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California.

As a result, deliveries hit about 90,650 units, while production was at 82,272. Let's check the details. The final numbers could vary by up to around 0.5%

Tesla Model S/X/3/Y Deliveries (quarterly) – through Q2 2020

Sales in the past quarter actually were pretty high, slightly above Q1 and only a few thousand down year-over-year. It may be enough to achieve net income too.

Total: 90,650 (down 4.9% year-over-year)

Deliveries by model

Model 3/Y: 80,050 (up 3.1%)



Model S/X: 10,600 (down 40%)

Because the results are grouped 3/Y and S/X, we can't really see how big the share is for Tesla's latest model, the Model Y.

One thing that we can say is that 3/Y sales went up year-over-year, while S/X significantly decreased to the lowest level since Q1 2015.

Production numbers

Q2 was surprisingly high in terms of production as we thought hat even 70,000 would not be bad.

Total: 82,272 (down 5.5% year-over-year)

Production by model

Model 3/Y: 75,946 (up 4.7%)

Model S/X: 6,326 (down 56%)

Model 3/Y production exceeded Q2 2019, but S/X is down by over 56% to a level not seen in several years (like 2013).