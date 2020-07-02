Nissan car sales during the second quarter of 2020 were highly affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in the U.S. as the overall sales decreased by 49.5% year-over-year to 177,328.

The decrease was even worse in the case of passenger cars - down 61.8% year-over-year to 55,128. Unfortunately, the all-electric Nissan LEAF dragged the results down even more - by over 68% year-over-year to 1,049.

The LEAF was responsible for some 1.9% of all passenger car sales in Q2.

Nissan LEAF sales in the U.S. through Q2 2020

Since the second quarter was the worst ever for LEAF, and Q1 was also weaker than in previous years, the year-to-date result is pretty low 3,007 (down 50% year-over-year).

After almost 10 years on the market, Nissan sold in the U.S. 144,914 LEAFs. Because the results are weakening noticeably over the years, in 2020, the Japanese manufacturer might have trouble achieving a five-digit sales result.

The way to rebound in the EV segment for Nissan will be the Ariya, an all-electric crossover. It's not yet known when the Ariya will appear on the market.

