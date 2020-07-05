The new JATO Dynamics' sales report for the European market reveals that the electrified car segment (xEVs - BEVs, PHEVs and HEVs) declined in May by 8% year-over-year to 95,300 (15.3% share, compared to 7.2% a year ago).

We don't worry much, because first of all, the overall market went down by 57% to 0.62 million, and the xEVs category was highly affected by hybrids (HEVs), while the plug-in car sales are positive even in this challenging situation.

By the way, May in general was two times better than the "locked" April. Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics, explained:

“Registrations volumes more than doubled in May, compared to the figures achieved in April. Despite the positive signs of recovery, a proportion of these registrations could correspond to sales that occurred prior to lockdown; therefore, we still do not have enough information to predict whether Europe will experience a “V” or a “U” shaped recovery”.

After the first five months fo 2020, some 600,500 xEVs were registered in Europe (27 countries included the report).

Plug-in car sales in Europe - May 2020

May was an especially strong month for Renault, which not only put the Renault ZOE on top of BEVs (3,679), but also the Renault Clio on top of overall ranking (16,028). Interestingly, the Volkswagen e-Golf was #2 among BEVs (2,474), and #2 overall (13,125). The third best selling all-electric car was Tesla Model 3 (2,178 registrations).

It's nice to see the all-new or 2nd model evolution plug-in hybrids, like Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.), BMW X3 xDrive30e, Volkswagen Passat GTE and BMW X5 xDrive45e high in the PHEV ranking. It proves that the segment is evolving in the right direction, reflected by higher demand from customers.