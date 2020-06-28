Very crazy things happen every minute of every day on our roads. We honestly can't say we're regularly very surprised by the dangerous driving we see. On occasion, an incident makes the news, but for the most part, the ridiculous activity on our roads isn't shared widely.

However, since Tesla added its standard TeslaCam and Sentry Mode features (built-in dashcam and security systems that rely on Autopilot cameras) people have been sharing all sorts of interesting videos online. We had no idea the footage would become so popular, but now we're seeing entire YouTube channels dedicated to Tesla owners' TeslaCam videos. It's sort of like 'America's Funniest Home Videos' without the annoying voiceover, and often far from funny.

Wham Baam Teslacam has started putting together short 'TeslaCam Stories' episodes with multiple clips. There's a "story" text on the screen associated with each clip, which we prefer over the annoying voiceovers in many other videos. The stories are actually provided by the Tesla owners who submit the videos.

This most recent share features a semi-truck car-hauler transporting a bunch of Tesla vehicles, which is fitting since it's the end of the quarter and we know Tesla is pushing hard to ramp up deliveries. The truck driver crosses over the lane line. The Model 3 driver admits to having his eyes focused on the truckload of Tesla vehicles, so he barely noticed the potential crash. Fortunately, Autopilot hit the brakes and moved out of harm's way.

There are many other clips to enjoy as well.