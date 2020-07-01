This video pits a tiny Tesla Cybertruck against an equally small Chevy Camaro ZL-1 police car. The series of challenges even features a tug of war.

By tiny, we should clarify that these are remote-controlled cars and in no way do they represent the actual capability of either vehicle. However, it's entertaining to watch and that's why we're sharing it here.

When Tesla debuted its Cybertruck, it featured a video showing the electric truck easily beating the Ford F-150 in a tug of war contest. The was a lot of controversy surrounding the matchup though and there's was even hint of a rematch from Ford. However, Ford later backed down from challenging the Cybertruck in a tug of war challenge.

That didn't put an end to the F-150 versus Tesla contests though. They continued on even if unofficially and even in some of the weirdest of ways.

Following all of those tug of war battles featuring Fords against the Cybertruck, a new type emerged in which RC cars and even mini versions of the Cybertruck went head to head in tug of war against either other RC cars or even full-size SUVs.

The craziness didn't end there though. Just a while back we saw a tank being pulled by a Tesla and now there's this rather odd, but entertaining video featured here.

We can only imagine that the tug of war battles will intensify tremendously when the actual Tesla Cybertruck gets delivered to owners. Surely, the electric truck will be pitted against anything and everything. We're eager to see what it's truly able to beat.