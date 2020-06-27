The relentless work at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China continues. The latest set of drone videos reveal the progress over the past week or so (as of June 25, 2020).

The new manufacturing building for the Model Y assembly, as well as several smaller, auxiliary buildings around are progressing quickly and reportedly, Tesla is installing production equipment.

Regardless of the plant expansion, Tesla is supposed to ramp up the production of Model 3 to 4,000 units a week this month, which would be pretty magnificent.

According to the short input from Jason Yang in the first video above: "The new plant has entered the final stage, and the top is being waterproofed. Because the high temperature season and the interior are not illuminated, it may take a month for the outer wall to be completely closed. The number of trucks transporting equipment has increased significantly, and we will soon see the technology of KUKA and ABB. Employee."

A striking thing is that the number of new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 in the parking lot is at a very low level.

It's interesting because Tesla is increasing production to a new record level. An empty parking lot suggests that sales basically matched production (assuming that the cars are not stored in some distribution center).

We are at the end of the quarter. This quarter, which was significantly hit by the lockdown in the U.S., means that Tesla may be in a hurry to move everything that it can produce to customers to bump the result. This is why we believe that all the cars produced are in transit to customers (possibly well over 10,000 in June).

The two additional videos below are from 乌瓦, who checked the site from the air (on June 23), and also recorded a walk along with the plant.

The whole trip took more than an hour: