Global battery deployment for passenger xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) is in a phase where a few manufacturers are pretty close in terms of volume.

According to Adamas Intelligence, CATL with 1.33 GWh was the biggest player in April in terms of deployment (the total battery capacity in newly sold passenger xEVs), ahead of LG Chem (1.02 GWh) and Panasonic (0.91 GWh), although monthly reports do not show the whole picture.

That's because in April specifically, Tesla produced in China more cars than it sold. It affected LG Chem's estimated score, which noted 1.44 GWh of installed capacity (produced cars not yet sold/delivered to customers). In the following months it should be the opposite.

The top battery manufacturers by passenger xEV deployment in April 2020:

CATL: 1.33 GWh

LG Chem: 1.02 GWh (*1.44 GWh installed)

(*1.44 GWh installed) Panasonic: 0.91 GWh

We are wondering whether the dominant position of Panasonic is gone or if the Japanese company will try to fight for remaining the largest xEV battery supplier?

NCM 811 chemistry

The share of NCM 811, a low cobalt-content cathode chemistry (nickel:cobalt:manganese at a ratio of 8:1:1), is gradually becoming the major passenger xEV battery solution.

The latest data indicates that NCM 811 was responsible for 18% of global deployment and 34% in China.

Including the installed capacity, the result was even higher - 25% globally and 43% in China.